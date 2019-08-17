New Delhi: During a phone call conversation with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, US President Donald Trump urged for bilateral talks to reduce tensions with India on Kashmir issue, the White House said.

The phone conversation between Trump and Khan took place before the close-door-consultation of the 15 members of the UN Security Council in New York. The White House readout of the call was issued after the meeting concluded at the UN headquarters in New York.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to US President Donald Trump on the phone over the Kashmir situation earlier on Friday. He made the phone call just minutes before the United Nations Security Council convened.

Notably, tensions between India, Pakistan have been mounting since New Delhi abolished Article 370 of its Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

While talking to the US President, Khan had conveyed to him Pakistan’s concerns over the recent developments in Kashmir after India revoked its special status, and said that New Delhi’s moves posed a threat to regional peace.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the two leaders had also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, from where the US President is keen to pull out his country’s troops ahead of the US presidential election.

The conversation between the two leaders was held in a cordial environment, Qureshi said, adding that they also agreed to remain in contact over the Kashmir issue.

