New Delhi: Pakistan’s Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur has raked up a controversy by saying that a missile will hit on those countries that support India on the Kashmir issue, stated news agency ANI.

Addressing an event on Tuesday, Ali Amin Gandapur, as quoted by news agency ANI said, “If tensions with India rises on Kashmir, Pakistan will be compelled to go to war. Hence, those countries backing India and not Pakistan (over Kashmir) will be considered as our enemy and a missile will be fired at India and those nations supporting it.”

A video tweeted by Pakistan-based journalist Naila Inayat tweeted revealed the inflammatory remarks made by the Minister for Kashmir Affairs. The warning of nuclear threat was issued at a time when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue have been snubbed.

Lambasting at Indian government for the revocation of Article 370, Islamabad has unilaterally downgraded its ties with the country. It must be noted that Jammu and Kashmir loses its special powers with the abrogation of Article 370. The state will soon be bifurcated into two union territories namely Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

India has maintained that the decision is its internal matter, a stance which has been supported by several countries, including the SAARC nations and the Arab World.

In his maiden address at the UN General Assembly in New York in September, Prime Minister Imran Khan had devoted his 50-minute speech on Kashmir and resorted to anti-India rant. Even at that time, Khan raked up the dire consequences in the event of a nuclear war with India.

Hinting at the possibility of a future war between India and Paskistan on the Kashmir issue, Imran Khan had, as quoted by news agency ANI, earlier said, “My belief is we will fight and when a nuclear-armed country fights till the end it will consequence far beyond the borders. I am warning you. It’s not a threat but worry about where are we heading. If this goes wrong you hope for the best but prepare for the worst.”

(With inputs from ANI)