New Delhi: Hours after the Kashmir issue was discussed in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday his government will continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they secure their inalienable right to self-determination.

He also said that the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir, which is internationally recognised, must be resolved in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.

“J&K dispute must be resolved in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions & the will of the Kashmiri people. We will continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they secure their inalienable right to self-determination,” he said in a series of tweets.

J&K dispute must be resolved in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions & the will of the Kashmiri people. We will continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they secure their inalienable right to self-determination.

Welcoming the move of the UNSC which discussed the Kashmir issue again, Imran Khan said that the issue remains on the Council’s agenda.

“Pakistan welcomes UN Security Council discussing the situation in Jammu & Kashmir again. An internationally recognized dispute, J&K remains on the Security Council’s agenda & its consideration by the Council reflects a recognition of the seriousness of the prevailing situation,” he said in another tweet.

Pakistan welcomes UN Security Council discussing the situation in Jammu & Kashmir again. An internationally recognized dispute, J&K remains on the Security Council's agenda & its consideration by the Council reflects a recognition of the seriousness of the prevailing situation.

The statement from the Pakistan Prime minister comes after China at the UNSC meeting in raised the Kashmir issue with members declaring it a bilateral issue and refusing to discuss the matter further.

Highlighting the matter, Beijing’s Permanent Representative Zhang Jun said the meeting encouraged India and Pakistan to seek a dialogue with each other.

At the UNSC, India’s Permanent Representative Syed Akbaruddin said that Pakistan’s practice of using false pretenses to distract from addressing the malaise that afflicts it has run its course today.

However, the whole meeting ended without a statement or an acknowledgement of the issues. In the last meeting of the UNSC, China had also tried to put up the Kashmir issue at the Council but backed out at the last moment.