New Delhi: At a time when China is pushing for a discussion on Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday, French diplomatic sources told news agency ANI that Kashmir issue will not be discussed in the Security Council on Tuesday.

France stated that its position on Kashmir issue has been very clear. The issue has to be treated bilaterally. “We have highlighted this several times recently, including in New York.” it said.

French diplomatic sources: Kashmir will not be discussed in the Security council today. Our position has been very clear. Kashmir issue has to be treated bilaterally. We have highlighted this several times recently, including in New York. pic.twitter.com/QToF3vt4ZI — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

The development comes after news reports surfaced that China is pushing for another round of talks at the UNSC which is scheduled to be held today.

The Ministry of External Affairs, as per another report, had stated that Beijing has been trying to seek another discussion in the UNSC, but only to keep India ‘busy’ at several fronts.

China’s push to hold another discussion on Kashmir comes ahead of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to India. He will be visiting India to hold talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval this week.

His visit to India comes at a time when the massive protests have erupted across India over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which grants citizenship to persecuted religious minorities in the neighbouring Islamic nations.

China requested the UNSC to hold a talk on Kashmir after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote a letter to the country complaining about India’s move to turn the Valley into a UT.