In the first official reaction coming in from Islamabad, Pakistan President Arif Alvi said on Monday that the Indian government’s decision to repeal Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was against the resolution of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

“India’s attempt to further change the status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is against the resolutions of UNSC and against wishes of the Kashmiri people,” the official Twitter handle of the President said.

“Pakistan supports and insists on a peaceful resolution based on wishes of Kashmiri people and stands with them in their hour of need,” he said in another tweet.

Alvi’s comments came soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah proposed to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said the state will be split into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif also condemned India’s move, declaring it “unacceptable” and an “act of treason” against the United Nations.

Calling for an emergency meeting of the parliamentary leaders, Shehbaz Sharif said, “This is a matter of Pakistan’s national interest and the entire nation is united on this front.”

Condemning India’s move on Kashmir, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted: “Atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) unabated. Extremist Indian govt’s intentions clear. President must immediately summon Joint session of Parliament in wake of Indian aggression in IoK.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Sunday said that Islamabad will respond to any “misadventure or aggression” by Indian forces against it.