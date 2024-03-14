Kate Middleton In Coma? Here’s What Conspiracy Theories Say

Is Kate Middleton in Coma? Or is the Princess of Wales no more? Here's what the conspiracy theories suggest amid the photograph controversy and Prince William's rumoured affair with Lady Rose Hanbury...

Kate Middleton (AP)

New Delhi: The inside information and details about the Royal Family of United Kingdom are always welcome as people from across the world, are intrigued by them and want to know everything. Lately, the Royal Family has been in the news but for a rather controversial reason. A month after The Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, the family has found itself in a controversy with respect to Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton. Kate Middleton, who made her last public appearance on Christmas, has been ‘missing’ ever since and according to the Palace, she was to undergo an ‘abdominal surgery’ and that she would now resume royal duties only from Easter. Now, latest reports suggest that Kate Middleton is nowhere to be seen because she might be ‘very unwell’ and ‘in coma’ or she may have passed away. Here’s what the conspiracy theories say on Kate Middleton’s absence…

