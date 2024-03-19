Kate Middleton Spotted Walking With Prince William? New Video Emerges From Windsor But Netizens In Doubt

The video, released by The Sun and TMZ, appears to show Prince William and Kate, casually dressed and walking out of a shop.

The British Royal Family has been the subject of intense scrutiny in recent months, with various conspiracy theories circulating on social media. Amidst this backdrop, Kate Middleton and Prince William were reportedly seen shopping near their Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor over the weekend, as reported by The Sun. According to the publication, witnesses described Princess Kate as looking “relaxed” and “healthy” during the outing, which came as a surprise to many given the recent rumors surrounding the couple. This sighting follows Middleton’s absence from a St. Patrick’s Day parade due to her recovery from abdominal surgery.

The video footage released by The Sun and TMZ captures the couple leaving a shop in casual attire, with Kate sporting black leggings and a hoodie while carrying shopping bags. The Duchess of Cambridge had taken a break from public appearances and royal duties to recuperate from a planned abdominal surgery that took place in January, as confirmed by Kensington Palace. While the palace did not disclose specific details about the surgery, a spokesperson clarified that it was not related to cancer.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at a farm shop over the weekend in new footage obtained by TMZ/The Sun. pic.twitter.com/aq7HIBLqG3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 18, 2024

The couple’s public appearance has sparked renewed interest and speculation about Kate’s health and well-being, as fans and media outlets closely monitor her recovery progress.

