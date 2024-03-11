Kate Middleton’s Post-Surgery Photo Recalled By Agencies Over Fears It’s ‘Manipulated’

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has returned home to Windsor after undergoing abdominal surgery at a hospital in London.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has returned home to Windsor after undergoing abdominal surgery at a hospital in London.

London: Kate Middleton’s post-surgery photo has been recalled by several news agencies over fears that it’s ‘manipulated’. The development comes after Kensington Palace released an altered photograph of Britain’s Princess Catherine on Sunday, the first to be officially released since her abdominal surgery.

The photo that was issued by the UK Royals shows the smiling Princess of Wales sitting on a garden chair, dressed in jeans, a sweater and a dark jacket, surrounded by her three laughing children, George, Charlotte and Louis. However, the close review of the photo showed that Princess Charlotte’s left hand is misaligned with the sleeve of her cardigan, casting doubt on the authenticity of the image.

It should be noted that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has returned home to Windsor after undergoing abdominal surgery at a hospital in London.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace on Monday, it was revealed that Kate “is making good progress.”

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world,” the statement continued.

Kate spent nearly two weeks in the hospital after getting the “planned” procedure on January 16. The news of her surgery was also shared via a statement.

“Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the statement read. The exact details of the princess’ condition have not been revealed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.