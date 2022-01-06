Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday accepted the resignation of his government following violent protests over unprecedented rise in the fuel prices. According to the president’s office, Tokayev named Alikhan Smailov as acting prime minister. Tokayev said on Wednesday morning that he had accepted the resignation of the cabinet led by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, and ordered the acting cabinet to reinstate price controls on Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG).Also Read - World Boxing Championships: Akash Kumar Takes on Kazakh Boxer in Semis, Aims for Spot in the Final

Meanwhile, nation-wide protests continued in Kazakhstan for the fourth consecutive day as thousands of people flooded streets against soaring liquefied petroleum gas prices. On Wednesday, Tokayev declared a two-week state of emergency in the financial capital Almaty and the province of Mangystau after protests broke out in several locations.

The sale of weapons, ammunition and alcohol are prohibited during the state of emergency; mass events are banned in Almaty and the Mangystau Region. Restrictions on the freedom of movement, including vehicles, are imposed; entry to and exit from Almaty are restricted.

In line with the decree, protection of public order and especially important state and strategic facilities is being strengthened in the above-mentioned Kazakh regions.

The interior ministry said demonstrations continued on Wednesday when, “groups of citizens blocked roads and blocked traffic, disrupting public order.” More than 200 people had been detained and 95 police officers injured since the start of protests.