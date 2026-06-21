Keir Starmer could resign as British PM tomorrow as 100 Labour Party MPs go against him; claims report

Starmer's difficulties intensified when his rival, Andy Burnham, won a by-election on Friday. Following this victory, Burnham could stake a claim to lead the party.

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New Delhi: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer could announce his resignation on Monday. He might also outline a roadmap for stepping down. This claim was made in a report by the British newspaper The Observer. According to the report, Starmer has decided—after consulting with cabinet ministers, advisors, and trade union leaders—that remaining in office is no longer feasible. However, government sources cited by Reuters have dismissed this claim, stating that Starmer remains focused on his duties as Prime Minister.

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According to Reuters, over 100 MPs from Starmer’s Labour Party have publicly stated that the PM should resign or announce a timeline for stepping down. These MPs opposing Starmer represent approximately one-quarter of the party’s total MPs in the House of Commons.

If Starmer resigns, he would be the sixth Prime Minister in a decade to leave the post prematurely. Previously, David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Rishi Sunak all stepped down before completing their terms.

Why Has The Pressure On Starmer To Step Down Increased?

Starmer led the Labour Party to a major election victory in 2024, but his popularity has steadily declined since then. His image has suffered due to various controversies, policy U-turns, and a failure to deliver on promises to improve living standards.

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Starmer’s difficulties intensified when his rival, Andy Burnham, won a by-election on Friday. Following this victory, Burnham could stake a claim to lead the party. After the win, Burnham stated that he wants to steer the country in a new direction, and his allies are demanding Starmer’s resignation. Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting has also hinted that he might challenge Starmer for the leadership if the need arises. However, on June 19, Starmer clearly stated that he would face any challenge to his leadership head-on, while also urging Labour Party leaders to avoid internal infighting.