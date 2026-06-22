Keir Starmer resigns as Prime minister of UK and leader of Labour Party

In a statement outside 10 Downing Street, the PM Keir Starmer says every decision he has made in office has been about "putting the country I love first"

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Keir Starme resigns as Britain PM

New Delhi: Keir Starmer has announced that he will step down as prime minister amid a sharp decline in his popularity, less than two years after leading the Labour Party back to power with a promise to rebuild Britain. Addressing the media, Starmer said that after leaving the “biggest job in the country,” he would spend more time on “the most important job.” “Being the best husband I can be to my fantastic wife, Vic, who has been a rock by my side through good times and bad,” he said, fighting back emotion as he spoke.

“And being the best dad that I can to my beautiful children, who are my pride and joy,” he concludes.

Keir Starmer further added that he will do everything he can to ensure an orderly handover of power, and will give his successor his full support. Starmer also thanked his friends and colleagues who have been by his side for six years, as well as the No 10 staff and the “extraordinary civil service”.

Here are the key points from his resignation speech:

Starmer described becoming prime minister was the “proudest moment” of his life

Starmer said he inherited a Labour Party that was “politically, financially and morally bankrupt”

His party is asking whether he is best placed to lead it into the next election, said Starmer

He further added that he had “heard the answer” and “accepts that answer with good grace”

The PM added that will do everything he can to ensure an orderly handover of power, and will give his successor his full support

Getting emotional toward the end of his speech, Starmer said he would now be the best husband and dad to his “fantastic wife” and “beautiful children” – before embracing his wife and returning to No 10

Public ‘sick’ of prime minister ‘merry-go-round’ says Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey on Monday said that the public is “sick” of constantly changing prime ministers, following the resignation announcement from Keir Starmer. “The British people are sick of being let down by an endless merry-go-round of prime ministers while nothing really changes,” Davey writes on X.

“This time must be different. It can’t just be about changing who’s in Number 10, it has to be about changing our broken politics so we can fix our country.”