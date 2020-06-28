New Delhi: Gunshots were fired at a protest site in a park in downtown Louisville, Kentucky in the United States on Saturday night. Protestors had gathered to protest the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American woman, who was killed in March this year in a case of police brutality. Also Read - Johnson & Johnson to Pull Down Fairness Cream From India And Other Asia-Middle East Markets Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

"We are currently working an active police situation at Jefferson Square Park," the Louisville police said in a press statement.

Videos following the incident surfaced on social media platforms where at least one person was seen being treated for the gunshot wound. However, officials have not released any further information on the same.

The Jefferson Park in Louisville, Kentucky, has been a site of raging protests for weeks after police brutality and killings of Taylor and George Floyd came to light.

Notably, Breonna Taylor was killed in her Louisville home in March by a few police officials who were serving a no-knock warrant. Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, was initially charged with attempted murder shooting at one of the officers. But he was released after he said he was only defending themselves from an intruder.

Scores of people have taken the streets across the USA in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

Earlier this month, at least 10 people were shot at during a gathering in Uptown Minneapolis. The area was about 5 kilometres west of the Minneapolis commercial area and neighbourhood hit by rioting in the wake of George Floyd’s death who was arrested and murdered by the Minneapolis police on May 25.