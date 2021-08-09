Geneva: The UN-appointed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published its most comprehensive assessment report on Monday. The report describes possible futures depending on how dramatically the world cuts emissions. The IPCC panel is composed of independent experts put forward by governments and organizations to provide the best possible scientific consensus on climate change.Also Read - G7 Summit 2021: Leaders Pledge to Deliver on Vaccines, Climate; Call Out China on Right Abuses | 10 Points

Here are the important takeaways from the UN report on climate change:

Humans to blame

The report says almost all of the warming that has occurred since pre-industrial times was caused by the release of heat-trapping gases such as carbon dioxide and methane. Much of that is the result of humans burning fossil fuels coal, oil, wood and natural gas.

Scientists say that only a fraction of the temperature rise recorded since the 19th century can have come from natural forces.

Earth to cross 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature limit sooner than expected

Almost all countries have signed up to the 2015 Paris climate accord that aims to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) and ideally no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the year 2100, compared to the late 19th century.

The report’s 200-plus authors looked at five scenarios and concluded that all will see the world cross the 1.5-degree threshold in the 2030s sooner than in previous predictions. Three of those scenarios will also see temperatures rise 2 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average.

Seal levels will rise no matter what

Sea levels are sure to keep rising for hundreds or thousands of years. Even if global warming were halted at 1.5C, the average sea level would still rise about 2 to 3 meters (6 to 10 feet), and maybe more.

Sea level rise has picked up speed, as polar ice sheets melt and warming ocean water expands. Already, associated flooding has nearly doubled in many coastal areas since the 1960s, with once-in-a-century coastal surges set to occur once a year by 2100.

Scientists could not rule out extreme rises of more than 15 meters by 2300, if tipping points trigger runaway warming.

Some changes will be irreversible

The 3,000-plus-page report concludes that ice melt and sea level rise are already accelerating. Wild weather events from storms to heat waves are also expected to worsen and become more frequent.

Because further warming is locked in” due to the greenhouse gases humans have already released into the atmosphere. That means even if emissions are drastically cut, some changes will be irreversible” for centuries, the report said.

There might be some hope

While many of the report’s predictions paint a grim picture of humans’ impact on the planet and the consequences that will have going forward, the IPCC also found that so-called tipping points, like catastrophic ice sheet collapses and the abrupt slowdown of ocean currents, are low likelihood, though they cannot be ruled out.

(With inputs from AP/PTI)