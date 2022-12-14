KFC Employee Shot at by Customer After Store Runs Out of Corn. Deets Here

KFC (File photo)

St. Louis/US: A KFC employee in St. Louis has been hospitalized after a customer shot him as the fast-food restaurant ran out of corn. The incident took place on Monday evening in the city’s Central West End neighbourhood.

Officials said that the man in his 40s tried to place an order in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane. He became upset and threatened employees when he was told the business was out of corn, police said.

The man had a handgun when he drove up to the drive-thru window. A 25-year-old employee who went outside to talk to the driver returned to the restaurant and said he had been shot, police said.

The driver fled and had not been arrested as yet. The victim was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The search operation to nab the accused is underway.