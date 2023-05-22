Home

News

World

Khalistan Zindabad Slogans Raised At Gurdwara Sikh Center In Germany

Khalistan Zindabad Slogans Raised At Gurdwara Sikh Center In Germany

A program took place during the installation of photographs, and slogans were also raised in support of Khalistan.

Along with this, the flag of Khalistan was also hoisted.

New Delhi: Khalistan Zindabad slogans were raised and a picture of slain terrorist organization Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar, a terrorist declared by India and killed in Pakistan, has been displayed at Gurdwara Sikh Center in Frankfurt, Germany. Not only this, a program took place during the installation of photographs, and slogans were also raised in support of Khalistan. Along with this, the flag of Khalistan was also hoisted.

This is the same Gurudwara in Germany, where not only Panjwar but also pictures of all those terrorists who were killed in counter-terrorism operations and Operation Blue Star. The photographs of the terrorists who were killed after Operation Blue Star are also displayed in this gurudwara. Now among these pictures, the picture of Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) Chief Panjwar has also been put up.

You may like to read

PARAMJIT SINGH PANJWAR WAS KILLED IN PAKISTAN

Paramjit Singh Panjwad, chief of the terrorist organization Khalistan Commando Force (KCF), was murdered in Lahore on May 6 by unidentified gunmen while he was out for a morning walk near his residence.

Trending Now

Panjwar was heading the Khalistan Commando Force-Panjwar group and was designated as a terrorist by India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in July 2020. He had taken refuge in Pakistan since 1990 and was living there by the name of Malik Sardar Singh.

PANJVAR’S NAME IN THE CENTRE’S LIST OF TERRORISTS

Paramjit Singh Panjwad was born on 21 April 1960 in the house of Kashmir Singh living in Panjwar village of Tarn Taran district in Punjab. The Union Home Ministry released a list of nine terrorists in the year 2020, in which Paramjit Singh Panjwad’s name was number 8. Apart from him in this list, the name of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) Chief Wadhawa Singh Babbar was also there, who is a resident of Dasuwal village in Tarn Taran itself.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES