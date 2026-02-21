Home

News

Khameni issues Big threat to Donald Trump, says Iran can sink US aircraft carriers, deadly weapons include…

Khameni issues Big threat to Donald Trump, says Iran can sink US aircraft carriers, deadly weapons include…

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned United States that his country possesses a dangerous weapon capable of sending American aircraft carriers to the bottom of the sea.

Khamenei issues Big threat to Donald Trump, says Iran can sink US aircraft carriers, deadly weapons include…

US-Iran Tensions: Amid the ongoing tensions and bilateral talks between Iran and the United States regarding the nuclear program, the Middle East country’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 17, stated that his country possesses a deadly weapon that can destroy an American aircraft carrier. The supreme leader made the remark in response to the US deploying its powerful aircraft carriers USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford along with battle groups. “An aircraft carrier is a dangerous machine, but even more dangerous than that is the weapon capable of sending it to the bottom of the sea,” Khamenei said.

Iran’s Weapons That Can Destroy US Aircraft Careers

Unfortunately, the Iran supreme leader didn’t take the name of the deadly weapon which is specially designed with anti-ship capabilities.

According to the available information, the Middle East country has hypersonic missiles, which is capable of reaching Mach 15, a subsonic anti-ship cruise missile and other deadly weapons.

Why Is Iran’s Hypersonic Missiles Dangerous?

Iran possesses Fattah class of hypersonic missiles, which is the most lethal missile which the country can utilise against the US Navy’s aircraft carriers. The Fatah-1 hypersonic missile, which is developed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), falls under the medium-range ballistic missile category and is capable of reaching Mach 13-15. It features a manoeuvrable re-entry vehicle (MaRV) with vector controls specially designed to dodge anti-missile defences in the terminal phase.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Fattah-2, the upgraded version of Fattah-1, was introduced in November 2023. According to experts, the missile may incorporate a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) design. The HGV is an advanced manoeuvrable missile which has a special aerodynamic model to travel along an unpredictable flight trajectory. This feature of the missile makes it more difficult for advanced missile systems to detect and lock it.

It is worth mentioning that it is not known how many classes of Fatah missiles Iran has. According to a report by The New York Times, Iran used several Fatah-class missiles for the first time. Apart from Fatah, Tehran had used 180 to 200 ballistic missiles against Israel on October 1, 2024 as part of Operation True Promise 2

Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles Of Iran

While the Fatah class is considered Iran’s most powerful missile, the core of its anti-ship and area denial strength is 1,000 to 1,200 Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles (ASCM), the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) said.

According to a report from Iran Watch, the above-mentioned number includes different kinds of lethal weapon systems derived from indigenous developments and also from Chinese designs.

Here Are Some Of Iran’s Crucial Weapons

Noor – It is inspired by the Chinese C-802 missile, which has a approx range between 120 and 170 km.

Qader (Ghader) – It is an updated version of the Noor class with the range of upto 200km.

Ghadir- It is also an upgraded version of the Noor class. The missile has a range of up to 300 km and loaded with sea-skimming capability to bypass antimissile systems.

Nasr (Nasr-1 / Nasr-e Basir) – it is a short-range missile system derived from Chinese C-704/C-705 missile.

Ra’ad—Based on Chinese HY-2 Silkworm missile, the Ra’ad missile has a range of up to 350 km.

Abu Mahdi – It is a long-range cruise missile of Iran which can travel upto 1,000 km to destroy its target.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.