Khamenei issues direct warning to Donald Trump: Iran’s supreme leader warns of regional war if US attacks

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned United States that any attack on Iran will lead to a regional war in the Middle East. He said that the US wanted to 'devour' Iran and seize control of its oil.

Iran-US Tensions: Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, the Middle East country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Sunday (local time) issued a fresh warning, saying that any attack on his country would trigger a regional war. Khamenei’s warning comes even as both countries confirmed that talks are progressing. He said that America wants to seize control of Iran’s oil.

What Did Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Say?

Khamenei took to X and wrote, “The Americans should know if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war,” said Mr. Khamenei while addressing a gathering at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Hussainiya, which is part of the Office of the Supreme Leader. “We are not the initiators of war. We do not seek to oppress anyone. We do not seek to attack any country. However, anyone who seeks to attack or cause harm will face a decisive blow from the Iranian nation.”

“We are not the initiators of war. We do not seek to oppress anyone. We do not seek to attack any country. However, anyone who seeks to attack or cause harm will face a decisive blow from the Iranian nation. What is the issue between the United States and Iran? The issue can be summed up in two words: The United States wants to devour Iran; the Iranian nation and the Islamic Republic prevent this,” he added.

Iran Will Not Allow Us To Regain Influence Over Its Resources And Politics

The Iran’s supreme leader stated that the US had been present in his country for more than 30 years and controlled its politics, oil, and other sectors. But now Iran will not lwt it happen again.

“Iran possesses numerous attractions: Its oil, gas, rich minerals, and geographic location are attractive. The US wants to seize control of this country just as they controlled it before. For more than 30 years, the Americans were present in Iran. Iran’s resources, oil, politics, and security were in their hands. Everything was in their hands. Now that their grip has been broken, they’re trying to find a way back. The Iranian nation stands firm, preventing it,” he said.

Khamenei described the massive unrest as another “sedition”. Earlier, he used this term for the 2009 Green Movement, Al Jazeera reported.

Iran Keeps Door Open For Negotiations Despite Tensions With US

Amid all the escalating tensions, Tehran has also indicated that the doors of diplomacy are open. On Sunday, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani informed that talks are going on between the two countries “Contrary to the hype of the contrived media war, structural arrangements for negotiations are progressing,” he said.

US President Trump also stated that talks with Iran were on. “They are talking to us. Seriously talking to us,” Trump told reporters in Washington on Sunday.

(With ANI inputs)

