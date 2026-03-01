Home

Khamenei’s daughter, grandchild killed in massive US-Israel strikes: Iranian media confirms

Iranian state media claims Ayatollah Khamenei’s daughter and grandchild were killed in US-Israel strikes, as conflicting reports emerge about the Supreme Leader’s fate, escalating global tensions dramatically.

Khamenei’s daughter and grandchild killed in massive US-Israel strikes

Sunday marked a horrifying new chapter in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. The daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were killed following joint Israeli-American airstrikes on Iran, according to Iranian state media. Although Tehran has confirmed the deaths of Khamenei’s relatives, it is unknown if the Supreme Leader himself survived what some Western officials have claimed was an attempt on his life.

Official Media Confirms Family Deaths

Reports from Iranian news agencies Fars, Arabic news agency, and Sepahnews confirm that Khamenei’s daughter and granddaughter were killed by Israeli airstrikes targeting properties in Tehran on Saturday night. Iranian state television called the strike the result of “great sorrow for our entire nation” and claimed it had received the information from “sources close to the Leader’s family.”

Iranian media did not specify how Khamenei’s relatives were killed and did not independently verify their source. Reuters was unable to confirm the accuracy of Khamenei’s family member deaths.

Did the US Try to Kill the Iranian Leader?

Since Saturday morning’s airstrikes in Iran, foreign officials have hotly debated whether Ayatollah Khamenei was killed or not. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to say the Leader was among those killed by Israel’s “hits.” Trump added, “Think of what we are doing to Iran economically, and don’t let up until they meet.” Israeli officials were also quick to point out that one of their airstrikes targeted Khamenei’s home. However, they did not confirm whether he was killed or wounded.

Iranian officials quickly denied reports that Ayatollah Khamenei was killed or even injured during the airstrikes. Some Iranian officials condemned what they called the “psychological warfare of the Americans and Israelis” meant to weaken Iranian spirit. Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters that Iran “spokesman” President Masoud Pezeshkian and Ayatollah Khamenei are “alive, to the best of my knowledge.” Some believe Khamenei took it upon himself to post on X on Sunday to suggest he is still in power.

Worldwide Concern as War Feared

News of Khamenei’s family being killed comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West. On Saturday morning, the U.S. and Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran in response to Iran’s alleged nuclear program. U.S. officials have previously described Iran as a “global threat” that must be stopped from advancing their nuclear capabilities.

Iranian forces have also stepped up their attack on Israel via Hamas rocket fires. While world leaders have expressed outrage over the killing of innocent Iranian civilians, global allies are begging for peace as the threat of further conflict continues to spread.

