New Delhi: In a surprise move, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has taken responsibility for the brutal murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018.

“It happened under my watch. I get all the responsibility because it happened under my watch,” the Crown Prince (MBS) told American public broadcaster PBS, as per a preview of a documentary that was scheduled to be aired on October 1, ahead of the Khashoggi’s first death anniversary. Titled ‘The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia’, the documentary examines the rise of MBS as the leader of Saudi Arabia and his role in the events leading to the murder of the Saudi journalist Khashoggi.

However, the Saudi Crown Prince reiterated that the murder of the journalist took place without his knowledge, reported Anadolu news agency citing the broadcaster PBS. Responding to a PBS’ Frontline programme correspondent on how the murder could have taken place without his knowledge, the Crown Prince said: “We have 20 million people. We have 3 million government employees.”

In reference to the 15-person team who were allegedly involved in Khashoggi’s killing and dismemberment that flew in and out of Istanbul on jets owned by the Saudi government, the PBS correspondent asked, “And they can take one of your planes?” In a crisp response to the question, the Saudi Crown Prince was quoted as saying, “I have officials, Ministers to follow things, and they’re responsible. They have the authority to do that.”

The documentary also reveals interview footage of Khashoggi which was taken just months before his death. In the never-seen-before video, Khashoggi can be seen saying, “I don’t want to be a dissident, but in the same time, I don’t want to go back home and be silent again.”