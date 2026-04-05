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Pakistan threatens India, says it will target Kolkata if anything happens in..., Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issues statement

Pakistan threatens India, says it will target Kolkata if anything happens in…, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issues statement

New Delhi: Bankrupt Pakistan, currently reeling from a crumbling economy and skyrocketing LPG prices, has dared to warn India that any future act of aggression would be met with an attack on Kolkata.

New Delhi: Bankrupt Pakistan, currently reeling from a crumbling economy and skyrocketing LPG prices, has dared to warn India that any future act of aggression would be met with an attack on Kolkata. Speaking to the media, Pakistan’s defense minister, Khawaja Asif, said, “If India tries this time to hold us responsible and carry out any (military) operation, we will target Kolkata.”

Asif claimed that there are reports suggesting that “they (India) are planning a false flag operation, either through their own people or via Pakistanis, in which some bodies would be placed somewhere and it would be claimed that ‘they were terrorists and had carried out such acts.'”

However, Asif failed to provide any evidence to support his claim. On Thursday, Asif had said that Pakistan’s response to any attack would be swift, well-planned, and decisive.

Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier said that under the current circumstances, any act of adventurism by India’s neighboring country would invite an unprecedented and decisive response. According to the reports, Khawaja Asif was responding to remarks made by Singh. Following the Pahalgam attack on April 22 last year, tensions between the two countries escalated into a four-day conflict.

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What Rajnath Singh had said

While addressing the ‘Sainik Samman Sammelan’ in Thiruvananthapuram, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that after the terrorist incident in Pahalgam, Indian forces brought Pakistan to its knees in just 22 minutes during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

He termed Operation Sindoor it as the largest operation ever carried out against terrorism in Indian military history. He added that the operation has not yet concluded, and if any misadventure occurs from across the border, it will not only be met with a befitting reply but with unprecedented action.

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