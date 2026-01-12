Home

Killings of Hindus continue in Bangladesh; Samir Das lynched in broad daylight

New Delhi: The targeting of the Hindu community in Bangladesh shows no sign of stopping. Another such incident has come to light. It is reported that a Hindu youth named Samir Das was beaten to death in Dangabhua, Feni, Bangladesh. Samir Das was an auto-rickshaw driver. After killing Samir, the perpetrators also looted his auto-rickshaw.

The deceased has been identified as Samir Kumar Das (28). Samir was a resident of Ramanandpur village in the Matubhuiya Union of Daganbhuiya. He had been supporting his family for a long time by driving a battery-operated auto-rickshaw. According to his family, when Samir did not return home on time on Sunday, January 11, night, his family members started searching for him. After searching in various parts of the city without finding any trace of him, the police were informed. Around 2 AM, local people found Samir’s bloodied body near Dakshin Karimpur Muhuri Bari.

Upon receiving the information, the Daganbhuiya police reached the spot and took the body into custody, sending it to Feni General Hospital for post-mortem examination. According to the police, the condition of the crime scene suggests a pre-planned murder. The officer-in-charge (OC) of Daganbhuiya Police Station, Fayazul Azim Noman, said that Samir was killed by being attacked with local weapons and beaten. Initially, it appears to be a pre-planned murder.

The perpetrators looted the auto-rickshaw after the murder. The deceased’s family is filing a First Information Report (FIR). The police have launched an operation to identify and arrest the culprits. There is widespread anger among the local people and fellow auto-rickshaw drivers after this heinous murder. The villagers have demanded that the administration apprehend the culprits as soon as possible and give them strict punishment so that security can be restored in the area.

Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh are continuing unabated. Minority Hindus are being continuously attacked in Bangladesh. While several Hindu men have been killed in the past few days, a 44-year-old Hindu widow was gang-raped in Bangladesh. The perpetrators tied her to a tree and beat her after raping her. This is the seventh reported killing of a Hindu in about 25 days.

