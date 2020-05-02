New Delhi: Amid rising speculation over his health, North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly made his first public appearance in 20 days on Friday. North Korean state media has reported that Kim attended the completion ceremony of a fertilizer plant in Sunchon, South Pyongyang Province. Also Read - Is Kim Jong-un Dead? North Korea Defector '99% Sure', Claims Report

As per the reports, the North Korean leader, who was rumoured to be dead cut the ribbon of the fertilizer plant and put all speculations to rest. Reports said that people present at the factory ‘broke into thunderous cheers of hurrah’ after witnessing Kim amidst them. Also Read - Speculations Deepen on North Korea's Supremacy, is Kim Jong-un 'Alive and Well' or Dead?

Speculations about Kim’s ill health have mounted since he has not appeared in public for nearly three weeks. Yesterday, a North Korea defector elected as a lawmaker in South Korea had claimed he was “99 per cent” sure that Kim died after surgery. Also Read - Kim Jong Un in 'Vegetative State', Claims Japanese Media; His Private Train Possibly Spotted at North Korean Compound

“I’ve wondered how long he could have endured after cardiovascular surgery. I’ve been informed that Kim died last weekend,” Ji Seong-ho, who earned a proportional representation seat of a minor party in the April 15 elections, told Yonhap News Agency, adding that North Korea may make the related announcement this weekend.

Furthermore, he added,“It is not 100 per cent certain, but I can say the possibility is 99 percent. North Korea is believed to be grappling with a complicated succession issue.”