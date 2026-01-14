Home

Is Kim Jong Un fearing assassination? North Korean leader top three bodyguards, official issues statement, says…

New Delhi: Kim Jong Un, the authoritarian leader of North Korea, has reportedly replaced top three officials responsible for his security. Talking about the development, North Korea’s Ministry of Unification said that new chiefs have been appointed to three government agencies tasked with Kim Jong Un’s security. It is important to note that the Ministry of Unification is responsible for managing relations with North Korea.

The reshuffle of the officials was noticed during the military parade in October, according to the Ministry of Unification. Notably, in North Korea, Kim Jong Un’s bodyguard command is responsible for protection against drone or electronic attacks.

An expert has said this decision could be linked to Kim Jong Un’s move to send troops to assist Russia in its war in Ukraine.

Hong Min, an analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification, told AFP, “Changes in the pattern of Kim’s security detail were observed from October 2024, when North Korean soldiers were deployed to Russia. After coming into international focus due to the deployment, Kim Jong Un may have felt that there could be attempts on his life, possibly involving Ukrainians.”

South Korea’s intelligence agency had earlier said that Kim had increased security around himself due to threats to his life. The agency added that Kim Jong Un’s office has purchased systems to jam communication signals and equipment to detect drones.

