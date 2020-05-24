New Delhi: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made yet another public appearance and presided over a Central Military Commission meeting where he discussed “new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country”. Notably, the meeting marked Kim’s first public event since he visited a local fertilizer plant on May 1 after ending a 20-day absence from public view that sparked a slew of speculation over his health. Also Read - Chinese City Bordering North Korea Imposes Martial Law After Spike in COVID-19 Cases

According to Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the North Korean supreme leader discussed “important military steps and organizational and political measures to further bolster up the overall armed forces” at the meeting. Also Read - Why North Korea is Suddenly Outreaching? After China, Kim Jong Un Now Sends Message to Russia

KCNA its report said,”Set forth at the meeting were new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country and putting the strategic armed forces on a high alert operation in line with the general requirements for the building and development of the armed forces of the country.” Also Read - Where is Original Kim Jong-Un? Amid Speculations, Kim Sends Greetings to China

However, it did not elaborate what the “new policies” for nuclear deterrence were. “Taken at the meeting were crucial measures for considerably increasing the firepower strike ability of the artillery pieces of the Korean People’s Army,” it added.

Kim signed seven “orders” related military measures discussed during the meeting. The KCNA did not say when the meeting was held, but state media usually report Kim’s activity a day after it happens, said the Yonhap News Agency.

(With agency inputs)