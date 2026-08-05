Kim Jong Un issues controversial dictate, asks citizens to eat dog meat to fight extreme heat; government also likely to...

New Delhi: North Korea’s state media has asked people to consume dog meat soup to cope with the ongoing heatwave. At present, the country is witnessing extreme temperatures, with several regions recording unprecedented heat. North Korea is once again promoting the controversial dish amid these conditions, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
SCMP reported that Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers’ Party, published health guidelines on Sunday outlining ways to stay safe during the heatwave and treat heat-related illnesses. In an interview with a senior doctor at Pyongyang General Hospital, the newspaper warned that heat exhaustion and heatstroke can aggravate conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and hyperthyroidism.
Former North Korean diplomat Ri Chol told This Week in Asia that “Dangogi is popular in North Korea, but it is expensive.” He added, “It is mainly consumed during the summer to help people cope with heat-related fatigue.”
For decades, Pyongyang has promoted Dangogi, establishing upscale restaurants along the Taedong River and registering regional recipes as part of the country’s cultural heritage.
The North Korean government organizes annual cooking competitions in Pyongyang to elevate the status of dog meat cuisine and promote it as a patriotic way to cope with the summer heat. This approach stands in sharp contrast to South Korea, which passed a landmark law in 2024 banning the breeding, slaughter, distribution, and sale of dogs for human consumption.
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