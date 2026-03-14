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Is Kim Jong Un feeling left out? North Korea fires 10 ballistic missiles amid the Iran-Israel war, Japan on alert, United States also likely to...

Is Kim Jong Un feeling left out? North Korea fires 10 ballistic missiles amid the Iran-Israel war, Japan on alert, United States also likely to…

North Korea's latest test comes at a time when South Korea and the United States are conducting their annual spring military exercise, "Freedom Shield."

North Korea fires 10 ballistic missiles amid the Iran-Israel war

New Delhi: Amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East and the war between the US and Iran entering the 15th day, North Korea is reportedly preparing for a possible conflict. According to the reports, North Korea fired missiles from its eastern coast toward the sea on Saturday. The South Korean military and the Japanese government confirmed that 10 ballistic missiles were launched. To recall, on January 27, North Korea had fired several short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles were detected at around 1:20 PM, launched from the Sunan area in North Korea. This was the third ballistic missile launch by North Korea this year.

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South Korea on Alert Mode

The JCS said, “Our military is fully prepared and is sharing information related to North Korean ballistic missiles with the United States and Japan. At the same time, additional missiles are being closely monitored.”

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Japan Government On Alert

According to the reports, the Sanae Takaichi-led Japanese government is closely monitoring the situation. Japan’s Coast Guard stated that the suspected ballistic missiles launched by North Korea had already fallen into the sea.

North Korea’s latest test comes at a time when South Korea and the United States are conducting their annual spring military exercise, “Freedom Shield.”

Attempt to Show Military Strength?

It is important to note that North Korea has often opposed these military exercises and considered them preparations for war. In such a situation, the missile launch could be an attempt to demonstrate its military strength in response to the joint drills by the United States and South Korea.

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