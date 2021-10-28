Seoul: North Korean Chief Kim Jong Un has advised the citizen of N Korea to consume less food till 2025, mentioning the storage of food in the country. Recently, the Supreme leader has lost about 20-kilograms.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Asks Barber to Give Him a Kim Jong-un Haircut and the Result Left him Laughing Hard | WATCH

North Korean officials are struggling to deal with soaring prices of goods and shortages of medicine and other essential supplies that have accelerated the spread of water-borne diseases such as typhoid fever. The country has also been unable to import the paper and ink it uses to print banknotes, forcing North Korean officials to issue temporary currency, as per Lawmaker HaTae-keung's account of the NIS briefing, as reported by news agency PTI.

After about 10 years in office, Kim is struggling to overcome what appears to be the toughest period of his rule due to economic hardships worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the NIS, North Korea's annual trade with China, its main ally and economic lifeline, declined by two-thirds to 158 million through September this year compared to the previous year, Ha added.

As per an interview with Radio Free Asia, a source was quoted saying, “The authorities stated at the neighbourhood watch unit meeting that the food crisis would continue until 2025. They also stated that the reopening customs between North Korea and China resuming before 2025 has a very low probability.”

The source further said, ”Telling us to endure hardships till 2025 is the same as telling us to starve to death. Distrust and resentment at the authorities are rampant among citizens as they said that we should reduce the amount of food we eat and tighten our belts more than ever.”

Recently, the North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un termed K-Pop as vicious cancer. He even threatened to impose harsher penalties on citizens who will consume South Korean movies, K-dramas, and K-pop videos.