New Delhi: Kim Jong Nam, half-brother of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, who was killed in Malaysia in 2017, was possibly a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) informant, reports suggest.

Kim Jon Nam had travelled to Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur in 2017 to meet his CIA contact, a United States officer, stated a The Wall Street Journal article. It is also suggested that Nam was also likely to be a source for China’s security services and that there was a nexus between Kim Jong Nam and the CIA.

The CIA, as well as the North Korean government, refused to comment on the matter.

Kim Jong Nam’s bizarre death was one of the most talked about killings in which the suspects were set free on unusual reasoning. While leaving Malaysia, at the Kuala Lumpur international airport, Nam’s face was smeared with a nerve agent by two Vietnamese women, as caught on the CCTV camera.

The women were initially arrested and faced murder charges and death by hanging, however, they claimed that they were pawns in a plot orchestrated by North Korea. They explained how they were told that it was a television prank show and were trapped into the conspiracy.

Both the women suspects were then set free and sent back to Vietnam. Kim Jong Nam died of exposure to VX, a chemical weapon that acts as a nerve agent.

The suspicious death of Kim Jong Nam had raised several theories, the prominent one being that he was assassinated by his country’s government for being critical about his family’s dynastic rule.