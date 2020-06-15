New Delhi: North Korean Supreme Kim Jong-un’s sister Kim Yo Jong on Monday made a scathing attack at South Korea stating it was “high time” to break ties with the “enemy” authorities and warned them that the next action will come from the army. Also Read - North Korea Vows to Sever All Phone Lines With Seoul

Retaliating to the series of recent commentaries from South Korea that could be misappropriated, Kim Yo Jong charged at the rival administration saying, “Rubbish must be thrown into dustbin”. She said that she may exercise her power, authorized by the Supreme Leader, her brother, and carry out the next action with the help of General Staff of the army who have already been instructed. Also Read - 'Legitimate Step': North Korea Backs China's National Security Law for Hong Kong

She made the statement during the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the first meeting between the top leaders of the two divided nations. Also Read - US Charges North Koreans With Laundering at Least $2.5 Billion to Fund Nuclear Weapons Program

According to reports, tensions between the two Koreas renewed after Pyongyang blamed Seoul for circulating anti-Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) leaflets in the North.

Notably, the youngest of the seven siblings, Kim Jo Yong is known as the most powerful woman in North Korea. She first came into the limelight during the funeral for her father Kim Jong Il in 2011. Since then, she has taken on many state responsibilities, including rumours of being the face behind modelling her big brother’s public image.

In fact, even her latest statement was designed to further solidify her brother’s leadership to run the country.