King Charles III Takes Oath During Coronation Ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey

The celebration continues on Sunday with the Coronation Concert, but U.S. audiences won’t be able to watch headliners Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

His Majesty King Charles III takes oath during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom. The Archbishop of Canterbury acknowledges the multiple faiths observed in the UK by saying the Church of England “will seek to foster an environment in which people of all faiths may live freely”.

The pomp and ceremony will be unmissable for U.K. residents, but what about royal watchers across the Atlantic? There are plenty of options to watch the regalia-heavy event that serves as a formal confirmation of King Charles’ dual role as head of state and titular leader of the Church of England — for those willing to wake up early enough.

WHAT TIME DOES THE CORONATION START?

Well, first King Charles and his wife Camilla have to get to the ceremony. That begins with a procession to Westminster Abbey, which will get started at about 5 a.m. EDT, 2 a.m. for West Coasters.

