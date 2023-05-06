Top Recommended Stories

  • King Charles III Takes Oath During Coronation Ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey
King Charles III Takes Oath During Coronation Ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey

The celebration continues on Sunday with the Coronation Concert, but U.S. audiences won’t be able to watch headliners Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

Updated: May 6, 2023 4:00 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Live Updates

  • 3:59 PM IST

    The Archbishop of Canterbury acknowledges the multiple faiths observed in the UK by saying the Church of England “will seek to foster an environment in which people of all faiths may live freely”.

  • 3:56 PM IST

  • 3:45 PM IST

    King Charles has arrived at Westminster Abbey and is set to enter the building through the Great West Door before making his way through the nave.

  • 3:45 PM IST

    Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has the honour of delivering the formal opening of King Charles’ Coronation.

  • 3:21 PM IST

    Camilla’s son Tom Parker-Bowles and daughter Laura Lopes, as well as their father and Camilla’s ex-husband Andrew, are all spotted at Westminster Abbey.

  • 3:18 PM IST

    The Palace of Westminster and Big Ben are among the most recent sights to appear as King Charles’ procession travels down Parliament Street.

  • 3:03 PM IST

    More than 2,000 guests, thousands of troops, tens of thousands of spectators and a smattering of protesters converged around the abbey for the ceremony.

  • 3:03 PM IST

    King Charles III left Buckingham Palace on Saturday for the final mile of a seven-decade journey from heir to monarch, headed to Westminster Abbey to be crowned in a ceremony steeped in 1,000 years of tradition.

  • 3:02 PM IST

    The guests continue to arrive at the Westminster Abbey for King Charles’ coronation. There is no single dress code, BBC reports.

His Majesty King Charles III takes oath during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom. The Archbishop of Canterbury acknowledges the multiple faiths observed in the UK by saying the Church of England “will seek to foster an environment in which people of all faiths may live freely”.

The pomp and ceremony will be unmissable for U.K. residents, but what about royal watchers across the Atlantic? There are plenty of options to watch the regalia-heavy event that serves as a formal confirmation of King Charles’ dual role as head of state and titular leader of the Church of England — for those willing to wake up early enough.

WHAT TIME DOES THE CORONATION START?

Well, first King Charles and his wife Camilla have to get to the ceremony. That begins with a procession to Westminster Abbey, which will get started at about 5 a.m. EDT, 2 a.m. for West Coasters.

Published Date: May 6, 2023 2:57 PM IST

Updated Date: May 6, 2023 4:00 PM IST

