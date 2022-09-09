London: Britain’s new monarch, King Charles, will address the nation on Friday. This will be his first speech following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday, sparking tributes at home and abroad. Charles, 73, is due to return to London from Balmoral, where the 96-year-old queen died “peacefully” after a year-long period of ill health and decline.Also Read - Anushka Sharma is Proud Wife After Virat Kohli's 71st Century, Check Her Love-Filled Post For Husband

Details of his inaugural address, set to be pre-recorded, were not immediately released by the palace, but are part of 10 days of detailed pre-prepared plans honed over decades.

Also on Friday, the new king is expected to hold his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was only appointed on Tuesday in one of the queen's last ceremonial acts before her death. He was also due to meet officials in charge of his accession and the elaborate arrangements for his mother's set-piece funeral.

He will decide on the length of the royal household’s period of mourning, which is expected to last a month, while the UK government will observe 10 days of official remembrance, when limited business is conducted.

Gun salutes — one round for every year of the queen’s life — will be fired across Hyde Park in central London and from the Tower of London, the ancient royal fortress on the River Thames.

Muffled church bells will toll at Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s Cathedral and Windsor Castle, among other places, and Union flags will fly at half-mast.

Truss and other senior ministers are set to attend a public remembrance service at St Paul’s, while the UK parliament will start two days of special tributes.

The queen’s death and its ceremonial aftermath comes as the government strives to rush through emergency legislation to tackle the kind of war-fuelled economic privation that marked the start of Elizabeth’s reign in 1952.

Charles to be proclaimed King at accession council on Saturday

It is expected that Charles will be officially proclaimed King on Saturday. This will happen at St James’s Palace in London, in front of a ceremonial body known as the Accession Council, reported the BBC. This is made up of members of the Privy Council – a group of senior MPs, past and present, and peers – as well as some senior civil servants, Commonwealth high commissioners, and the Lord Mayor of London.

(With inputs from agencies)