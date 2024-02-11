Home

News

King Charles III Releases Personal Letter As First Statement After Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles III Releases Personal Letter As First Statement After Cancer Diagnosis

The King of United Kingdom, King Charles III has released a personal letter which is his first statement after it was announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

King Charles III

New Delhi: The successor of Queen Elizabeth II and the King of United Kingdom, King Charles III has been in the headlines for his illness. A few days ago, the Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and that he has immediately began treatment. Days after this announcement, King Charles has given his first official statement in the form of a personal letter. The 75-year-old King has released this personal letter to the public, thanking them for the support and good wishes he has received from around the world. Here’s what King Charles III said in his personal letter…

Trending Now

King Charles III First Statement After Cancer Diagnosis

As mentioned earlier, King Charles III has released a personal letter, which is his first response – his first statement after the Buckingham Palace’s announcement of him having cancer. The letter has the red seal of the Sandringham House and has also been signed by the King – Charles R. The King has thanked everyone around the world, for all the good wishes he has received.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

King Charles Releases Personal Letter

The personal letter released by King Charles III reads, “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days. As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such king thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.” The King of UK has further said that he is glad that his diagnosis has promoted public understanding about the illness.

The letter further reads, “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.