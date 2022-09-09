London: Britain’s King Charles on Friday bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate, passing on the titles that he and his late wife Diana previously held, reported Reuters.Also Read - King Charles III Vows Lifelong Service, Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in First Public Address | Live

"With Catherine (Kate) beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given," Charles said in his first address to the nation as sovereign.