King Charles III Coronation: When And How To Watch The Ceremony LIVE In India; Complete Schedule Here

The Gold State Coach is led in a procession as it leaves Westminster Abbey in central London, early Wednesday, May 3, 2023 during a rehearsal for the Coronation of King Charles III which will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6 Britain’s royal family turns the page on a new chapter with the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday. Charles ascended the throne when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died last year. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)

London: Britain’s first coronation in 70 years is set to take place on Saturday, as Charles III will be officially crowned the king in an elaborate Christian ceremony rich with solemn ritual and a history spanning more than a millennium. The event is a grand spectacle that combines medieval traditions with contemporary touches, marking a new chapter for UK’s royal family.

The pomp, pageantry and symbolism date back more than 1,000 years, but the crowning of this king will feature new twists on the tradition and changes from the coronation of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, 70 years ago.

Charles III is the first British king to be crowned since his grandfather, King George VI, in 1937. Plans for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey are more modest than those of the past, but will still feature royals, heads of state, and most of Charles’s family. The monarch plans to wear the same vestments as his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did during her own coronation.

The ceremony will also include the coronation of Charles’s second wife, Camilla, as queen. Unlike previous coronations, this event will feature women bishops, minority faith leaders, and a more diverse and representative guest list from British society.

When and how to watch the Coronation LIVE in India

The ceremony is due to start at 11:00 AM (3:30 PM in India), with the King’s procession expected to arrive at Westminster Abbey shortly beforehand. You can watch the coronation LIVE on YouTube channel of The Royal Family.

The ceremony will also be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC radio. Charles’ Coronation will also be available via BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

A signed version of the programme will be shown on BBC Two while accessible coverage for people who are blind or partially-sighted will be on the Red Button.

The Coronation will be available to stream through various live TV subscriptions such as Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV, Sling TV and FuboTV. However, Hulu is not available in India as of now. Many channels such as ABC, Sky News and Fox News will also offer live streams on YouTube. Live-streaming will also be available on the YouTube channels of BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

King Charles III Coronation: Complete Schedule

3 p.m. IST: King Charles and Queen Camilla will take their first step towards Westminster Abbey as they step out of Buckingham Palace and get into the gold state coach, reserved for travel of Royalty. A procession will follow the coach which will comprise armed forces and will be led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty.

3.30 p.m. IST: Once the procession reaches the gates of the Abbey, the Coronation ceremony will begin with the Archbishop of Canterbury in front of the royals and guests. At the ceremony, the powers will be transferred to the King and Queen and King will be proclaimed as the head of the Church of England.

Post the transfer of powers, the members of the House of Lords from the Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh communities will present the king with objects that belong to their tradition and have no explicit Christian symbolism.

‘God Save the King’ will echo through the hall after the ceremony.

4.30 p.m. IST: There will be another procession following the King and Queen as they travel back to the Palace, meeting crowds assembled on the mile-long road.

6.45 p.m. IST: Finally the time for the classic balcony wave from the usual Royal family balcony at the palace will take place where The King and Queen would also watch the flypast.

There will be over 12,000 policemen and more than 10,000 soldiers on security duty in the heart of London on Saturday. The King and Queen will walk through a procession from the Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace after the service and join the royal family for a private lunch.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.