New Delhi: Charles became King Charles III, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Charles will not only inherit the throne but also her majesty's private wealth after he is crowned king. No date has been set for his coronation yet. Like Queen Elizabeth II, Charles will be the head of state for the UK and 14 other countries, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Queen Elizabeth II, who marked 70 years on the throne this year, was the oldest and longest-reigning monarch in British history. The Buckingham Palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

King Charles III: 10 Things To Know About The New British Monarch