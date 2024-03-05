King Charles Set To Make Official Visit To Australia Later This Year Despite Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis was revealed by Buckingham Palace on Feb. 5. The statement came shortly after Charles was admitted for treatment for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic on Jan 26.

King Charles III (Reuters)

London: King Charles, despite his recent cancer diagnosis, is set to make an official visit to Australia later this year, marking the first visit from a reigning monarch since 2011. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that the visit is scheduled to take place, bringing a sense of excitement and anticipation to the country. While Buckingham Palace has not officially confirmed the plans, sources close to the royal family revealed to The Mirror that the trip is likely to occur in October.

“The King has shown his compassion for Australians affected by recent natural disasters, just as Australians have shown compassion and support for the King following his cancer diagnosis,” PM Albanese said on Sunday. This visit is expected to coincide with a trip to New Zealand and may also include the Queen, adding to the significance of the occasion, he added.

The monarch, 75, was widely expected to travel to Australia around the time of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which is being held in Samoa and is scheduled to start on Oct. 24.

Reports of a possible royal visit first emerged at the start of the year. According to The Telegraph, a government spokesman told The Australian newspaper in January that “the Prime Minister enjoys a warm relationship with the King and looks forward to welcoming His Majesty to Australia later this year.”

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace said in a statement.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” they continued.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the statement added. “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

