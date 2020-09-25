New Delhi: At least four people were on Friday injured in a knife attack in Paris. The incident took place near the former offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, a report by AFP said. Also Read - Secret British Graffiti Artist Banksy's Stolen Mural Returned to France From Italian Farmhouse on Bastille Day

Two of the injured are known to be in a critical condition.

The investigation was opened into attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise, according to an official at the prosecutor's office.

One suspect has been arrested.

It is unclear what motivated the attack or whether it was linked to Charlie Hebdo, whose offices were hit by a deadly Islamic extremist attack in 2015.

