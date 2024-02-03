Knife Attack At Paris Railway Station Injures 3; Suspect Arrested

Paris Knife Attack: at least three people were injured in a knife attack at Gare de Lyon railway station on Saturday. Police have arrested the suspect.

Paris: A knife attack incident has emerged from France’s capital city Paris where three people were injured on Saturday. The attack took place at Gare de Lyon railway station, a major travel hub. According to the police, one of the victims suffered serious injuries but is out of danger and two others sustained light knife wounds.

Cops succeeded in arresting the suspect attacker. The motives behind the attack are yet to be identified.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(Note: This is a developing story and details will be added.)

