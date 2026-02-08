Knife attack in Russia: 4 Indian students among several injured in stabbing attack at Russian university

Home

As many as four Indians sustained injuries in a knife attack in Ufa, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said.

Four Indian Students Injured In Knife Attack In Russia’s Ufa: A shocking incident has surfaced from Russia where four Indian students were among several people who were injured in a knife attack which took place in Ufa on Saturday (local time), the Indian embassy in Moscow confirmed on X. The embassy confirmed the incident hours after local media reported the knife attack in the sports hall where hostels of foreign students are located at a university in the Bashkortostan Republic.

What Did Indian Embassy In Moscow Say?

The Indian Embassy took to X and confirmed the attack saying four Indian students sustained injuries in the attack.

“An unfortunate incident of an attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons, including four Indian students, have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students,” the Indian embassy said.

Teen Enters Ufa Medical University, Stabs Students

As per preliminary reports, a teenager entered the State Medical University in Ufa and started stabbing students, news agency PTI reported.

“The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself,” Russia’s Interior Ministry spokesperson Major General Irina Volk told RTVI.

It is also speculated that there could be two attackers, one of them is in serious condition and has been admitted to a hospital, as per chatter on credible Russian Telegram channels.

Further details are awaited.

29 Indian Students Died In Violent Attacks Abroad Since 2018

Earlier this week, the Centre informed Parliament about the deaths of Indian students due to violent attacks in the last seven years, from 2018 to 2025. The data made available by the government states that 17 Indian students lost their lives in Canada, 9 in the US and 3 in Australia.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

