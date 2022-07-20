Chuncheon: A South Korean beer company has expressed their gratitude to a group of people who helped them in cleaning a huge spill in the city of Chuncheon last month. Cass, the South Korean beer company posted a heartfelt video of appreciation for good samaritans of Chuncheon, thanking them for helping clean up the mess.

Around 2,000 bottles were spilled on a road when the crates with beer bottles fell off the side of a truck during a turn at an intersection on June 29. Immediately after the bottles shattered on the road, the driver pulled over, then trudged toward the heap and began to gather the remains together.

Moments later, a passerby approached the driver and started to pile the crates up on one side. The owner of a local convenience store then brought brooms and dustpans and joined the effort.

Thousands of beer bottles cascading off a five-ton container truck may seem like a disaster — but average citizens who came to the rescue are earning praise across South Korea for making the best of a bad situation. Read more: https://t.co/1ieKfvbjVF pic.twitter.com/I1EGYmwujv — ABC News (@ABC) July 20, 2022

Six days after the incident, Oriental Brewery Company revealed the footage of the beer spill cleanup captured by surveillance cameras. The company published notices and ads with footage of the incident to track down the good Samaritans and thank them. They used the slogan, “We are looking for the real heroes of Chuncheon city.”

“We wanted to find the citizens and express our gratitude to each of them in person,” Joo-hwan Baek, associate public relations director of Oriental Brewery Company, told ABC News. “We also hoped to spread the word of the good they did. It was very inspiring for us as well.”

The footage of the cleanup has been trending on South Korea’s social media and news ever since.