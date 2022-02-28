Moscow: Accusing the European Union of maintaining a hostile behaviour towards Russia, the Kremlin on Monday said weapons supplies to Ukraine were dangerous and destabilising and proved that Moscow was right in its efforts to demilitarise its neighbour, reported news agency Reuters. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday also threatened that Moscow will retaliate against Western sanctions targeting Russia’s aviation industry over the invasion of Ukraine.Also Read - Breaking: Satellite Photos Capture 3-mile-Long Russian Military Convoy on Way to Kyiv

The West has stepped up arms supplies to Ukraine in order to help it defend against a Russian invasion that Peskov called a “special military operation” aimed at protecting civilians. Also Read - Rishi Sunak Imposes UK Banking Sanctions on Russia

“The guiding principle will be reciprocity, and our own interests will be at the forefront of that,” he told reporters on a conference call, Reuters said in a report. Also Read - I'm Sure It's Possible: Ukraine President Zelensky Demands ‘Immediate’ EU Membership

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to elaborate on President Vladimir Putin’s instructions at the weekend for Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces to be placed on a “special regime”.