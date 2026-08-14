Kurukshetra man stabbed to death in Germany, he served in French army, had planned to come home for Diwali

Vishu had left India in November 2022 and first went to Portugal in search of better work opportunities. His family said they spent nearly Rs 20 lakh on his move and even sold a piece of land to help him settle abroad.

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A 25-year-old man from Kurukshetra was allegedly killed in Frankfurt, Germany, after three men reportedly called him out of his room and attacked him with a knife on Tuesday. His family came to know about his death the next morning. The man, identified as Vishu Sharma, was from Mahadev Mohalla in Kurukshetra. The reason behind the attack is still not known.

Vishu’s father, Neeraj Sharma, said the family received the news from Vishu’s roommate, Gaurav, who was staying with him in Germany. According to Neeraj, Gaurav called the family and told them that Vishu had died. The family then contacted a relative living in Germany and asked him to visit the location. The relative later sent them a photograph, which helped the family confirm Vishu’s identity.

Neeraj said the family was told that Vishu had been attacked with a knife. He added that three men had allegedly called Vishu outside his room before attacking him. Gaurav then took him to a hospital, but he could not be saved.

Vishu had served in the French Army

Vishu had left India in November 2022 and first went to Portugal in search of better work opportunities. His family said they spent nearly Rs 20 lakh on his move and even sold a piece of land to help him settle abroad.

After spending about a year in Portugal, Vishu moved to France. His family said he completed six months of military training and later served in the French Army for around a year.

He eventually moved to Germany and began working as a delivery worker. According to his father, Vishu later formed a team of delivery workers and supervised their work.

Family was expecting him home during Diwali

Vishu’s family said he was planning to return to India during Diwali. His sister, Noni, had also sent him a Rakhi for Raksha Bandhan. Vishu had reportedly promised to bring her a ring as a gift.

The family is now working to complete the formalities needed to bring his body back to India. His uncle and former councillor, Nitin Bhardwaj, said efforts were underway to bring Vishu’s mortal remains home.

The exact circumstances of the attack are still being investigated. Police have yet to establish why Vishu was targeted or what led to the fatal stabbing.