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Drone attack hits Kuwait International Airport fuel tank on fire, emergency procedures activated

Drone attack hits Kuwait International Airport fuel tank on fire, emergency procedures activated

Drones struck a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, triggering a fire.

Drones struck a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, triggering a fire.

Drones struck a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, triggering a fire without causing any injuries, as reported by Reuters.

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