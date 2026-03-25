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Drone attack hits Kuwait International Airport fuel tank on fire, emergency procedures activated

Drones struck a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, triggering a fire.

Published date india.com Published: March 25, 2026 8:43 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Drone attack hits Kuwait International Airport fuel tank on fire, emergency procedures activated
Drones struck a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, triggering a fire.

Drones struck a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, triggering a fire without causing any injuries, as reported by Reuters.

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Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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