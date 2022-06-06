Kuwait City/New Delhi: Amid growing tensions over ex-BJP spokesperson’s comments on Prophet Mohammed, a supermarket in Kuwait pulled Indian products from its shelves on Monday, reported news agency AFP. Workers at the ‘Al-Ardiya Co-Operative Society’ store piled Indian tea and other products into trolleys in a protest against comments denounced as ‘Islamophobic’, it said.Also Read - Citing Security Threat, Nupur Sharma Requests Media Houses, People Not To Make Her Address Public

Meanwhile, Iran became the latest Middle Eastern country to summon the Indian ambassador as the row over former BJP official Nupur Sharma’s derogatory remarks about the Prophet flared further. Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other countries in the region, as well as the influential Al-Azhar University in Cairo, have condemned the remarks by Sharma, who has since been suspended from the ruling party. Also Read - Govt Took Strong Action Against Those Who Made Derogatory Remarks Against Minorities: Indian Embassy In Kuwait

At the supermarket located just outside Kuwait City, sacks of rice and shelves of spices and chilies were covered with plastic sheets. “We have removed Indian products,” read signs printed in Arabic. “We, as Kuwaiti Muslim people, do not accept insulting the Prophet,” Nasser Al-Mutairi, CEO of the store, told AFP. An official at the chain said a company-wide boycott was being considered. Also Read - Who Is Nupur Sharma In Centre Of Storm Over Remarks On Prophet

What’s the row about?

Former Bharatiya Janata Party spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammed have sparked furore among Muslims across the country and world. Sharma’s remarks during a televised debate last week were blamed for clashes in various places, including Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh and prompted demands for her arrest.

What BJP and Sharma said?

The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma for expressing “views contrary to the party’s position” and said it “respects all religions”. Following the uproar, Sharma said on Twitter that her comments had been in response to “insults” made against the Hindu god Shiva. “If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement,” she said further.