The Chinese and Indian border troops have began disengagement on the southern and northern shores of Pangong Lake according to the consensus reached between the two countries during the ninth round of military commander-level talks, the Global Times quoted the Chinese Defence Ministry as saying.

In the ninth round of military talks last month, India and China agreed to push for an early disengagement of troops and resolved to continue "effective efforts" to stabilise and control the situation in eastern Ladakh.

"The two sides agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops. They also agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, maintain the good momentum of dialogue and negotiation, and hold the 10th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting at an early date to jointly advance de-escalation," the statement said.

Chinese and #Indian border troops on the southern and northern shores of #Pangong Lake began disengagement as planned on Wednesday according to the consensus reached during the ninth round of military commander-level talks: China's Ministry of National Defense pic.twitter.com/Af6NhoFjz3 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) February 10, 2021

However, there has been no official reaction or confirmation on this from India

The Pangong Lake has been the main spot of disagreement between the tween the India and China amid the border standoff in eastern Ladakh over the last nine months.