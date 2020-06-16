New Delhi: Even as there is no clarity on the number of Chinese troops killed or injured, if any, in last night’s violent clashes with Indian soldiers in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, Global Times, the official mouthpiece of the Chinese government, suggested that the Chinese side too had suffered casualties in the clashes. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: China Accuses India of 'Attacking' Its Troops; Meeting of Top Military Brass of Both Nations

Hu Xijin, the Editor-in-Chief of Global Times, tweeted: "Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don't be arrogant and misread China's restraint as being weak."

"China doesn't want to have a clash with India, but we don't fear it," he added.

Notably, while India has admitted that it has suffered three casualties-a Colonel and two soldiers-Beijing is yet to reveal figures of casualties/injuries from the Chinese side, though it has accused of India of crossing over to the Chinese territory and initiating the clash with its troops.

In its official statement, the Indian Army earlier mentioned only the casualties that it had suffered. However, in an amended statement later, it mentioned that it had inflicted casualties on the Chinese side as well, though it too didn’t put out any number.

Amid all this, there are reports on social media that at least five People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops, including an officer, have been killed. These are, however, yet to be confirmed.