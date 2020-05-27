New Delhi: Months after offering to mediate between India and Pakistan over border issue, US President Donald Trump on Thursday offered to arbitrate between India and China over the ongoing Ladakh standoff. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: India Accuses China of Creating Distraction, China Says 'Situation Stable'

Taking to Twitter, Trump said that he has informed both the countries that the United States is ready and willing to mediate over the raging border dispute.

"We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!," Trump said in a tweet.

The development comes hours after, China said that the situation at the border with India is overall stable and controllable.

Issuing a statement, China also said that both the countries have proper mechanisms and communication channels to resolve the issues through a dialogue and consultation.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that China’s position on the border related issues is clear and consistent.

“We have been following the important consensus reached by the two leaders and strictly observing the agreements between the two countries,” he said.

The statement from the Foreign Ministry spokesman came in the backdrop of the continuing standoff between the militaries of India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The foreign ministry’s remarks came a day after President Xi ordered the military to scale up the battle preparedness, visualising the worst-case scenarios and asked it to resolutely defend the country’s sovereignty.

On the other hand, the Ministry of External Affairs said all Indian activities were carried out on its side of the border, asserting that India has always taken a very responsible approach towards border management.

“Any suggestion that Indian troops had undertaken activity across the LAC in the Western sector or the Sikkim sector is not accurate. Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas and abide by it scrupulously,” MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at an online media briefing last week.