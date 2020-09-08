New Delhi: The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has accused Indian soldiers of illegally crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and firing warning shots in the south bank of Pangong Lake in Ladakh. A spokesperson of the People’s Liberation Army defended itself saying that the Chinese border guards were forced to take countermeasures to stabilise the situation. Also Read - Sputnik V: Russia Plans to Begin Phase-3 Trial of Corona Vaccine in India This Month, Results Likely by Nov-end

“During the operation, the Indian Army blatantly fired threats to the patrol personnel of the Chinese border guards who had made representations, and the Chinese border guards were forced to take countermeasures to stabilize the situation on the ground,” the spokesperson said in a statement. Also Read - In Strong Signal to China, BJP Leader Ram Madhav Visits Tibetan Soldier's Funeral in Ladakh

Beijing termed it a “serious provocation of a very bad nature” and requested the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions”.

Notably, India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.

Tensions have further escalated in eastern Ladakh after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the Southern Bank of Pangong lake when the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the festering border row.

The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant General-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far.