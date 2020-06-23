New Delhi: At the ongoing Russia-India-China trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said that India and China don’t need any help from outside for solution to Ladakh standoff. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Why is China Praising PM Modi During Conflict, Asks Rahul Gandhi

"I don't think that India and China need any help from the outside. I don't think they need to be helped, especially when it comes to country issues. They can solve them on their own, it means the recent events," Lavrov said at RIC foreign ministers' meeting.

The Russian Foreign Minister further added that New Delhi-Beijing showed their commitment to a peaceful resolution. "They started meetings at the level of defence officers, foreign ministers and neither of the 2 sides made any statements which would indicate that any of them would pursue non-diplomatic solutions," he added further.

In the meantime, Russia hoped that the situation will continue to be peaceful and they will continue to be committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes.

The statement from Russia came soon after India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlined the need for recognising legitimate interest of partners in a multilateral set-up and following ethos of international relations.

“This special meeting reiterates our belief in the time-tested principles of international relations. But the challenge today is not just one of concepts and norms, but equally of their practice,” Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister’s comments are seen as an indirect message to China which has been adopting an aggressive posturing along its land boundary with India besides increasing its activities in the Indian Ocean region.

The development comes after the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said that top Chinese and Indian military commanders have arrived at a consensus on the “outstanding issues” and agreed to take necessary measures to “cool down” the situation at their borders.

On Monday, Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of the 14 Corps, held a nearly 11-hour meeting with Commander of the Tibet Military District Maj Gen Liu Lin in an attempt to lower the temperature between the two sides.

The talks were held in the midst of escalating tension between the two countries following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley last week that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead, significantly escalating the already volatile situation in the region.