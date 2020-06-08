New Delhi: The Indian and Chinese military officials have continued to maintain close communication on resolving the ongoing tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Chinese FM Spokesperson said as quoted by China’s Ambassador to India on Monday. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Won't Tolerate India's Pride Getting Affected, Talks With China in Progress, Says Rajnath Singh

"Border areas situation were discussed during the meeting b/t Chinese & Indian military officials on Jun 6. China & India have maintained close communication on resolving border issues through diplomatic & military channels," China's Ambassador Sun Weidong said.

"Hua (Chunying) stressed China-India agreed to implement the important consensus reached by leaders, not to turn differences into disputes, work together to maintain peace and tranquility in border areas to create a favourable atmosphere for stable development of bilateral relations," Weidong said.

Reiterating that the overall border situation is stable and under control, the Chinese FM said, as quoted by the Ambassador, that both the countries now have the “capacity and willingness to properly solve relevant issues through negotiation and consultation”.

Earlier today, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India’s military and diplomatic levels talks with China have been positive and will continue.

Addressing the BJP’s Maharashtra Jan-Samvad Rally via video link, the minister also said the Narendra Modi-led government will ensure that India’s pride is not affected as far as the situation along Indo-China border is concerned.

On Saturday, high-level talks were held between India and China’s military top brass in an attempt to resolve the month-long standoff situation in eastern Ladakh. If reports are to be believed, Indian officials demanded restoration of the status quo as on April 2020 end.

Besides, India also asked China to remove its troops, structures from Pangong lake.